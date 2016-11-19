Trump fills three top posts with hardliners

President-elect Donald Trump signaled a sharp rightward shift in the U.S. national security policy on Friday, naming Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions for attorney general, Kansas Rep. Mike Pompeo to head the CIA and former military intelligence chief Michael Flynn as his national security adviser.

All three have been fierce critics of President Barack Obama’s handling of terrorism and international relations.

Mr. Trump is a foreign policy novice and his early moves on national security are being closely watched both in the U.S. and overseas. Mr. Sessions and Mr. Pompeo would both require Senate confirmation before assuming their designated roles; Mr. Flynn would not.

Mr. Flynn, who has called Islam a “political ideology” that “hides behind being a religion,” will work in the West Wing and have frequent access to Mr. Trump as he makes national security decisions.

Mr. Trump said in a statement on Friday that Mr. Flynn would be “by my side as we work to defeat radical Islamic terrorism, navigate geopolitical challenges and keep Americans safe at home and abroad.”

Like Mr. Trump, Mr. Flynn has called for the U.S. to work more closely with Moscow. But his warmth toward Russia has worried national security experts, particularly after he traveled to Moscow to join Russian President Vladimir Putin at a celebration for RT, a Kremlin-backed television channel. Mr. Flynn said he had been paid for taking part in the event and brushed aside concerns that he was aiding a Russian propaganda effort.

Mr. Sessions was the first senator to endorse Mr. Trump, rallying behind the Republican’s hardline immigration policies. On Friday, Mr. Trump called Mr. Sessions “a world-class legal mind.”

But the Alabama lawmaker could face obstacles in his confirmation hearing, even with Republicans in control of the Senate. He withdrew from consideration for a federal judgeship in 1986 after being accused of making racist comments while serving as a U.S. attorney in Alabama, including calling a black assistant U.S. attorney “boy” in conversation. Mr. Sessions has denied the accusation.

Mr. Pompeo is a conservative Republican and a strong critic of Mr. Obama’s nuclear deal with Iran. A three-term congressman, he graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point and from Harvard Law School.

Mr. Pompeo has said that Muslim leaders are “potentially complicit” in terrorist attacks if they do not denounce violence conducted in the name of Islam. “They must cite the Quran as evidence that the murder of innocents is not permitted,” he said in a 2013 House floor speech.

A member of the House intelligence committee, Mr. Pompeo said former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden should face the death penalty for taking and releasing secret documents about surveillance programmes in which the U.S. government collected the phone records of millions of Americans.

Mr. Trump called Mr. Pompeo “an unrelenting leader for our intelligence community to ensure the safety of Americans and our allies.”