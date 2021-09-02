International

65 dead as Yemen rebels launch new assault on govt. stronghold

A man stands behind a damaged glass window at Abha International Airport after a drone attack by Houthi group, Abha, Saudi Arabia August 31, 2021.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Sixty-five combatants have been killed after Yemen’s Houthi rebels launched a renewed offensive on Marib, the last government stronghold in the north, a military official said on Thursday.

The Iran-backed rebels attacked pro-government positions south of the strategic city, making progress despite losing dozens of fighters in coalition air strikes.

It was the Houthis’ first major offensive on Marib, the key to controlling the region, since June, when 111 fighters on both sides died in three days of clashes.

“Twenty-two pro-government [forces] were killed and 50 others were wounded, while 43 Houthis were killed in the last 48 hours,” a government official said.


Sep 2, 2021

