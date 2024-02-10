GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

4.6-magnitude earthquake shakes Southern California

Feb. 9 is the 53rd anniversary of the 1971 San Fernando earthquake, which was recorded as magnitude 6.6

February 10, 2024 05:12 am | Updated 05:12 am IST - Malibu (California)

AP
Waves break near beach homes in Malibu, California. An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.6 struck the Southern California coast near Malibu on Feb. 9 afternoon. File

Waves break near beach homes in Malibu, California. An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.6 struck the Southern California coast near Malibu on Feb. 9 afternoon. File | Photo Credit: AP

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.6 struck the Southern California coast near Malibu on Feb. 9 afternoon and was widely felt in the Los Angeles region.

The quake struck at 1:47 p.m. at a depth of 13 kilometres, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The area is in the Santa Monica Mountains, roughly 35 miles (56 kilometres) west of downtown Los Angeles.

The earthquake was felt from the Malibu coast south to Orange County and east to downtown Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Fire Department reported that it was “widely felt” in Los Angeles, though there was no immediate indication of damage or injuries.

Feb. 9 is the 53rd anniversary of the 1971 San Fernando earthquake, which was recorded as magnitude 6.6. Also known as the Sylmar earthquake, it killed 64 people and caused over $500 million in damage.

Related Topics

USA / earthquake

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.