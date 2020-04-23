International

4.4. mn seek U.S. jobless aid

More than 4.4 million laid-off workers applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week as job cuts escalated across an economy that remains all but shut down, the government has said. Roughly 26 million people have now filed for jobless since the pandemic began forcing employers to shut their doors. About one in six American workers have lost their jobs in the past five weeks.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 23, 2020 10:49:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/44-mn-seek-us-jobless-aid/article31418390.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY