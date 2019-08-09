International

37 dead in ethnic clashes in Chad

more-in

President Idriss Deby says the intercommunal conflict has become a national concern.

At least 37 people have been killed in fighting this week between rival ethnic groups in Chad, President Idriss Deby said on Friday.

“The intercommunal conflict has become a national concern,” Mr. Deby said at a press conference to mark the country's independence day. He said that in just three days, 37 people were killed in the province of Ouaddie, a strategic area on the border with Sudan.

Eastern Chad is in the grip of a cycle of violence between nomadic camel herders – many from the Zaghawa ethnic group from which Deby hails – and sedentary farmers from the Ouaddian community.

Last month Deby, who has been in power for almost three decades, hinted that military courts may be reintroduced in a bid to curb the unrest, a suggestion denounced by the country's opposition.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics International
social conflict
conflict (general)
Sudan
Chad
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 9, 2019 10:00:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/37-dead-in-ethnic-clashes-in-chad/article28968859.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY