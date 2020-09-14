International

3 killed, 6 injured as gunmen open fire in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

At least three persons were killed and six other injured when some unidentified assailants opened fire at them in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, police said.

The accused ambushed the car in Peshawar’s Michni road, killing Muhammad Ali and his two gunmen while six persons sustained injuries as they were caught in the firing.

In another incident, the provincial vice president of the ruling Tehreek-e-Insaf party, Tahir Iqbal, was assassinated and his three friends wounded as their car was ambushed by unknown gunmen in Haripur district.

Chief Minister of the province Mehmud Khan ordered an inquiry into the killing of the party leader and sought a report from the provincial police chief.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 14, 2020 3:33:54 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/3-killed-6-injured-as-gunmen-open-fire-in-pakistans-khyber-pakhtunkhwa/article32595721.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story