3 Indians arrested for entering U.S. illegally

Three Indian citizens were arrested by border patrol agents here for entering the U.S. illegally.
U.S. Border Patrol agents stopped a vehicle near Massena in New York state along the county’s northern border on January 24. During the vehicle checking, the agents found that two of the passengers were Indian citizens who entered the US illegally and not at a designated port of entry.
Both the passengers were transported to the Border Patrol Station for processing and charged.
The vehicle driver, also an Indian citizen who originally entered illegally into the U.S. in 2012 and was ordered removed from the country in absentia last December, was charged with alien smuggling, a felony, which carries a penalty of a fine and up to five years of imprisonment for each violation.
