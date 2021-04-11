3 children found fatally stabbed in Los Angeles apartment

The mother, considered a suspect, was being sought by authorities.

A woman discovered her three grandchildren, all under the age of five, slain inside a Los Angeles apartment Saturday morning and their mother gone, police said.

The grandmother was returning home from work when she went inside an apartment in the Reseda neighbourhood and found the children had been stabbed to death, Los Angeles police Lt. Raul Jovel said.

The Los Angeles Police Department tweeted the children appeared to be under five years old. A police spokesperson initially said they were under the age of three.

Jovel said investigators were still working to determine a motive but are seeking the public's help locating the children's mother, 30-year-old Liliana Carrillo, who he said was a suspect in the case.

"At this point, she is a suspect in this incident but that doesn't exclude other people," Jovel said.

The department received reports that Ms Carrillo was driving her car and heading north Saturday on Interstate 5 when she got in an altercation in the Bakersfield area. She abandoned her car and carjacked another vehicle, he said.

Police said Ms Carrillo might be driving a stolen silver Toyota and heading north.

"We're trying to figure out what ties she has up north," Jovel said.