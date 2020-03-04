15 more COVID-19 deaths, in Iran raises toll to 92

COVID-19 outbreak has killed 92 people in Iran, officials said on Wednesday, as the world’s deadliest outbreak outside China spread to all but one of the country’s provinces.

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani meanwhile dismissed a U.S. offer to help it fight the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), charging that Washington hides behind a “mask of sympathy” while sanctions are depriving the country of medicine.

The Islamic republic reported 15 new deaths from COVID-19 and 586 additional cases, bringing the overall toll to 92 dead and 2,922 infected.

“This virus doesn’t have wings to fly. We’re the ones spreading it,” health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour, who gave the latest figures, told a televised news conference.

“We have to cut down on unnecessary interactions. We have to be extra careful in the coming weeks,” he added, calling on the public to refrain from travelling and gathering at events such as weddings.

The provinces of Tehran and Qom were the worst-hit with 253 and 101 new cases of COVID-19 respectively, according to the spokesman.

The Shiite holy city of Qom, south of Tehran, is the epicentre of Iran’s coronavirus outbreak and where its first deaths were reported on February 19.

Authorities have since scrambled to halt its rapid spread.

Schools have been shut, major cultural and sporting events suspended, and working hours reduced.