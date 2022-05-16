1 killed, 4 injured in California church shooting

AP May 16, 2022 04:14 IST

Authorities say one person has been killed and four others have been critically wounded in a shooting at a Southern California church

Investigators gather outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., on Sunday, May 15, 2022 after a fatal shooting. | Photo Credit: AP

One person was killed and four others were critically wounded in a shooting Sunday at a Southern California church, authorities said. The shooting happened at Geneva Presbyterian Church in the city of Laguna Woods, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said on Twitter. Deputies detained one person and recovered a weapon, the department said. A fifth injured person suffered minor injuries, officials said. All the victims were adults. Federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were responding to the scene. Laguna Woods is a city of about 16,000 people located 81 km southeast of downtown Los Angeles. Many of the residents live at Laguna Woods Village, a sprawling 55-and-over community that dates back to the 1960s.



