One of India’s most accomplished film directors, Ritwik Ghatak passed away on February 6, 1976.

Here’s a quiz on famous Bengali film directors and their work.

Daily Quiz | On Bengali films

1 / 5 | Ghatak’s most well-known works include his trilogy on the Partition and its effects on the people of Bengal. Which film’s title is loosely borrowed from a line from Shakespeare’s ‘The Tempest’ and details the tribulations of a young woman, whose poignant last words are “Dada, I want to survive”? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Meghe Dhaka Tara SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | Ghatak’s contemporary Satyajit Ray directed 36 films. Which film by him, which is both an analytical and a trenchant critique of the market economy, was based on a book by a writer who was bestowed the position of “Sheriff” of Kolkata and was later awarded the Sahitya Akademi Award in March 2021 for his work ‘Eka eka ekashi’? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : ‘Jana Ranyu’ by Mani Shankar Mukherjee SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | Actor Dhritiman Chatterjee acted in two films by Ray & another auteur Mrinal Sen that depicted the period of the Naxalite movement in Kolkata. Ray’s version was ‘Pratidwandi’, a film that combined realism and surrealism. What was Sen’s film, the third of his own Calcutta Trilogy, made in 1973? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Padatik SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | This Ajmer-born Bengali director is well known for his many Hindi films associated with a “middle class sensibility”. One of his best-known works is a Hindi remake of Sidney Lumet’s classic, ‘Twelve Angry Men’. Name him and the film. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Basu Chatterje’s ‘Ek Ruka Hua Faisla’ SHOW ANSWER