Daily Quiz | On Bengali films
Ritwik Ghatak, like his contemporaries Satyajit Ray and Mrinal Sen, meticulously depicted social realities

February 08, 2023 10:27 am | Updated 10:27 am IST

Srinivasan Ramani
Srinivasan Ramani

One of India’s most accomplished film directors, Ritwik Ghatak passed away on February 6, 1976.

Here’s a quiz on famous Bengali film directors and their work.

The original poster of Jukti Takko Aar Gappo [Reason, Debate and a Story], a film by Ritwik Ghatak, 1974
1 / 5 | Ghatak’s most well-known works include his trilogy on the Partition and its effects on the people of Bengal. Which film’s title is loosely borrowed from a line from Shakespeare’s ‘The Tempest’ and details the tribulations of a young woman, whose poignant last words are “Dada, I want to survive”?

Answer : Meghe Dhaka Tara
