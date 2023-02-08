One of India’s most accomplished film directors, Ritwik Ghatak passed away on February 6, 1976.
Here’s a quiz on famous Bengali film directors and their work.
Daily Quiz | On Bengali films
The original poster of Jukti Takko Aar Gappo [Reason, Debate and a Story], a film by Ritwik Ghatak, 1974START THE QUIZ
Ghatak’s most well-known works include his trilogy on the Partition and its effects on the people of Bengal. Which film’s title is loosely borrowed from a line from Shakespeare’s ‘The Tempest’ and details the tribulations of a young woman, whose poignant last words are “Dada, I want to survive”?
Ghatak’s contemporary Satyajit Ray directed 36 films. Which film by him, which is both an analytical and a trenchant critique of the market economy, was based on a book by a writer who was bestowed the position of “Sheriff” of Kolkata and was later awarded the Sahitya Akademi Award in March 2021 for his work ‘Eka eka ekashi’?
Answer : ‘Jana Ranyu’ by Mani Shankar Mukherjee
Actor Dhritiman Chatterjee acted in two films by Ray & another auteur Mrinal Sen that depicted the period of the Naxalite movement in Kolkata. Ray’s version was ‘Pratidwandi’, a film that combined realism and surrealism. What was Sen’s film, the third of his own Calcutta Trilogy, made in 1973?
This Ajmer-born Bengali director is well known for his many Hindi films associated with a “middle class sensibility”. One of his best-known works is a Hindi remake of Sidney Lumet’s classic, ‘Twelve Angry Men’. Name him and the film.
Answer : Basu Chatterje’s ‘Ek Ruka Hua Faisla’
One of the more poignant films made by this director, who is a contemporary of the director in Question 4, includes the Jaya Bhaduri-Amitabh Bachchan starrer which features Bhaduri playing a young woman suffering from pernicious anaemia. Name the film and the director.
Answer : ‘Mili’ by Hrishikesh Mukherjee
