Daily Quiz | On April 3

RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 7 | From where did Rakesh Sharma and the two Russian cosmonauts blast off into space, aboard the Soyuz T-11, on April 3, 1984? Answer : Baikonur Cosmodrome in the then Kazakh Soviet Socialist Republic.

2 / 7 | What was the name of the orbital station where they docked and for how many days did they stay in space? Answer : They spent 7 days, 21 hours, and 40 minutes aboard the Salyut 7.

3 / 7 | Who was the backup Indian cosmonaut to Rakesh Sharma? Answer : Ravish Malhotra

4 / 7 | Rakesh Sharma shared Indian food like Halwa, Aloo Chole, Vegetable Pulao, Tamarind rice, etc. with Yury Malyshev and Gennadi Strekalov while in space. Who prepared these items? Answer : Defense Food Research Lab in Mysuru

5 / 7 | After retiring from Indian Air Force, where did Rakesh Sharma put his skills as a pilot to use, till retirement? Answer : Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

6 / 7 | Fill in the blank: India became the ______ nation to send a person to space. Answer : 14th