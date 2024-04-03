Daily Quiz | On April 3
V. Solovyov, O. Atkov, Rakesh Sharma, G. Strekalov, Y. Malyshev, L. Kizim aboard the orbital complex "Salyut-7" - (Soyuz T-10 - Soyuz T-11 during a conversation with the Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on April 05, 1984.
From where did Rakesh Sharma and the two Russian cosmonauts blast off into space, aboard the Soyuz T-11, on April 3, 1984?
Answer : Baikonur Cosmodrome in the then Kazakh Soviet Socialist Republic.
What was the name of the orbital station where they docked and for how many days did they stay in space?
Answer : They spent 7 days, 21 hours, and 40 minutes aboard the Salyut 7.
Who was the backup Indian cosmonaut to Rakesh Sharma?
Rakesh Sharma shared Indian food like Halwa, Aloo Chole, Vegetable Pulao, Tamarind rice, etc. with Yury Malyshev and Gennadi Strekalov while in space. Who prepared these items?
Answer : Defense Food Research Lab in Mysuru
After retiring from Indian Air Force, where did Rakesh Sharma put his skills as a pilot to use, till retirement?
Answer : Hindustan Aeronautics Limited
Fill in the blank: India became the ______ nation to send a person to space.
Rakesh Sharma was honoured with the highest awards in India and the then USSR. Name the awards.
Answer : Ashok Chakra and Hero of the Soviet Union
