Daily Quiz | On April 2

1 / 5 | He was the head of the Roman Catholic Church from 1978 and was the first non-Italian pope in 455 years and the first from a Slavic country. He died on this day in 2005. Who was he? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : John Paul II SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | He was the first recognised emperor to rule in the West after the fall of the Western Roman Empire approximately three centuries earlier. Born on April 2, 748, his impact on the Middle Ages, and his influence on the vast territory he ruled has led him to be called the “Father of Europe”. Name him. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Charlemagne SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | This Portuguese filmmaker died on this day in 2015, at the age of 106. Known for his artistic films, in March 2008, he was reported to be the oldest active film director in the world. Identify this person. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Manoel de Oliveira SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | This science fiction film noted for its scientifically accurate depiction of space flight, pioneering special effects, and ambiguous imagery premiered on this day in 1968. It was nominated for four Academy Awards, winning the director the award for his direction of the visual effects. Name the film and director. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : 2001: A Space Odyssey by Stanley Kubrick SHOW ANSWER