HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Curtains to come down on Bharat Jodo Yatra with flag unfurling, rally

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will unfurl the national flag at the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters and also unveil a memorial for the Bharat Jodo Yatra

January 30, 2023 10:21 am | Updated 10:21 am IST - Srinagar

PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Srinagar on Sunday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Srinagar on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The curtains will come down on the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra on Monday with a ceremony at the party headquarters in Srinagar and a rally at the Sher-e-Kashmir stadium where several Opposition leaders are also likely to be present.

The " padyatra" concluded at the Lal Chowk area on Sunday with Rahul Gandhi unfurling the national flag but the official closing would take place on Monday in Srinagar, amid snowfall.

The yatra traversed 12 States and two Union Territories in nearly five months after its launch on September 7 last year, clocking over 4,000 km.

Also Read | Bharat Jodo Yatra has given an alternative vision of politics to the country: Rahul Gandhi

During the course of the yatra, Rahul Gandhi addressed 12 public meetings, over 100 corner meetings, 13 press conferences. He had over 275 planned walking interactions and more than 100 sitting interactions.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will unfurl the national flag at the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters and also unveil a memorial for the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The rally would take place after that.

ALSO READ
PM Modi made it possible for Rahul Gandhi to hoist tiranga at Lal Chowk: BJP

Mr. Kharge had extended invitations to the presidents of over 20 parties, including Trinamool Congress (TMC), Janata Dal (United), Shiv Sena, Telugu Desam Party, National Conference (NC), Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Nationalist Congress Party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Rashtriya Lok Dal, Indian Union Muslim League, Revolutionary Socialist Party and Janata Dal (Secular).

Some party leaders have expressed their inability to be present at the rally while some would send their representatives.

While parties such as NC, PDP, CPI, CPI(M), Shiv Sena and DMK are likely to have a presence at the rally, there is uncertainty over participation from parties such as SP, BSP and TMC.

Mr. Gandhi on Sunday said at a press conference that the Bharat Jodo Yatra went from South to North but it has had a countrywide effect, and asserted that the march gave an alternative vision to the country.

Related Topics

Bharat Jodo Yatra / Indian National Congress / national politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.