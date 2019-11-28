Zumba session to kick off in the city on November 30

A pan-India celebration of the fun quotient of Zumba and its fitness function, kicks off in the city on November 30.

Virtually all the eight certified Zumba instructors in the city are getting together to host a 90-minute non-stop zumba fitness master class.

The dance routine will be led by a team of Zumba education specialists including Abdul Kareem (Coimbatore), Joseph Dias (Goa) and Shweta Kulkarni (Pune).

The ‘F3 - Fun Fitness Fiesta’, a pan-India level fitness event formulated to bring fitness enthusiasts together and to create a fun atmosphere while burning those calories, is scheduled to be held here on November 30.

The event will showcase various fitness concepts and will be a platform to experience the various fitness formats available in the market, organisers said.

The gig, scheduled at Chaplin Hotel, will be followed by similar events in Chennai on December 1 and Coimbatore on December 8.

Organisers said Zumba is the only Latin-inspired dance fitness programme that “blends red-hot international music created by Grammy award winning producers and infectious moves to form a “fitness party” that is down right addictive”.

Since its inception in 2001, the fitness programme has become the world's largest and most successful fitness drives with over 25 million people of all ages taking weekly classes in over 2,00,000 locations across 200 countries.

The popularity of the dance form can be attributed to its fulfilling the common aspiration that helps people stay fit and is at the same time fun too, a Zumba instructor said.