Puducherry

Youth jumps in front of train, dies

A 22-year-old man allegedly jumped in front of an express train at Ulundurpet near here on Wednesday night. The Vriddhachalam Railway Police identified the victim as V. Bharathi Kannan of Eswaran Kovil Street in Ulundurpet. The police said the second year engineering student of a private college at Kelambakkam in Chennai had come home a few days ago.

He left his house around 11.30 p.m. and jumped in front of Sethu Express. On information, the Vriddhachalam Railway police rushed to the spot, recovered the severed body and sent it to the Ulundurpet General Hospital. Further investigations are on.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

