Yanam region under flood from Gowthami

T. Appala Naidu July 17, 2022 09:24 IST

Several areas in this 30-sq.km region and government offices have been hit by Sunday

Policemen help school students cross a flooded area on a makeshift boat, in Yanam region of Puducherry, on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Several parts of Yanam town in Puducherry Union Territory have been inundated by Godavari flood water by Sunday. Water entered the 30-sq.km region from Gowthami, one of the branches of river Godavari. The flood water at the Yanam-Edurlanka bridge entered the nearby habitations, inundating the nearby fields and houses on both sides, mostly affecting the Yanam town. GMC Balayogi Nagar, France Tippa and Tidal Tippa areas are the most affected. However, the flood water also entered the campuses of Yanam Administrator, government hospital and old age home apart from the roads. The locals have been told to stay above the first floors of the houses in the town as flood level is expected to be on the rise by Sunday evening. A National Disaster Response Team is deployed for the relief operations.



