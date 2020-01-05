Workshop to promote youth volunteerism in Puducherry

Trust for Youth and Child Leadership (TYCL) is organising a programme to promote youth volunteerism for social causes in the digital age here on January 11 and 12.

The initiative is part of TYCL’s series of leadership workshops for the youth of Puducherry in order to harvest their inbuilt talent and social responsibilities.

Youth well-being

The two-day “Harvesting Youth Leadership” programme is based on the theme, “Youth Well Being in Digital Age.”

According to a press note, the workshop aims to sensitise young people on volunteerism for pressing social and environmental issues in our society, in addition to sensitising pro-environmental behaviour by reducing negative impact of human activities.

Those interested and who are above 18 years can register online at www.tycl.org.in. The last date to submit online applications is January 8.

The coordinators of the workshop have also planned to design the strategic action plan of the organisation for the year 2020. For more information one can contact +917339222100.