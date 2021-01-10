Puducherry

Withdraw order against student participation in agitation, CPI demands

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has urged Senior Superintendent of Police Mahesh Banwal to withdraw an order directing students not to participate in the four-day agitation called for by the Secular Democratic Alliance demanding the recall of Lt Governor Kiran Bedi.

In a statement on Saturday night, secretary of CPI, A. M Saleem, accused the Police Department of threatening educational institutions to prevent student participation in the agitation. There is pressure put by the Police Department to thwart students’ involvement in the protest against Lt Governor, the statement said. Freedom to participate in an agitation was the fundamental right of citizens. By issuing such an order, the Police Department has curtailed the democratic rights of students, the statement said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 10, 2021 12:19:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/withdraw-order-against-student-participation-in-agitation-cpi-demands/article33542106.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY