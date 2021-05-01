With 12 more deaths, toll in U.T. crosses 800-mark

1,195 new cases added to tally in the last 24 hours

The COVID-19 toll in the Union Territory crossed the 800-mark with 12 more deaths reported in the last 24 hours even as 1,195 new cases were added to the case tally on Friday.

Puducherry registered 11 deaths and Karaikal one to take the cumulative toll to 805. The patients, including three women, were in the 40 to 81 years age range. Seven of the patients had no co-morbidities.

With this, the region-wise toll stood at 649 in Puducherry, 94 in Karaikal, 48 in Yanam and 14 in Mahe.

The new cases, which were confirmed from 6,451 tests, were in Puducherry (655), Karaikal (174), Yanam (106) and Mahe (58).

With 654 patients recovered, the active cases in the Union Territory stood at 9,519. Of this, 1,754 were in hospitals and 7,765 in home isolation.

The test positivity rate was 18.52%, case fatality rate 1.37% and recovery rate 82.39%. The aggregate caseload is 58,622 with 48,298 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 7.96 lakh tests carried out to date, over 7.93 lakh were negative. Meanwhile, 187 healthcare workers, 60 frontline staff and 892 members of the public took their first shots of the Covid-19 vaccine across the Union Territory in the last 24 hours. The aggregate of persons vaccinated is 1,92,910, including 31,907 healthcare workers, 18,591 frontline staff and 1,42,412 members of the public.

Cuddalore district reported two more deaths and 292 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 30,147. Two men, aged 52 and 63 years died of the disease, taking the toll to 327. The district saw 28,170 recoveries and 1,247 active cases.

The COVID-19 toll in Villupuram district rose to 123 with one more death reported in Villupuram while 377 new cases, took the overall tally to 18,935. Kallakurichi district reported 77 cases taking the tally of positive cases to 12,571.

The total number of cases in Vellore district reached 26,917 with 384 new cases reported on Friday. While a total of 24,022 have been discharged, the active cases in the district stands at 2,512. The district's death toll is 383. In Ranipet district, 339 cases were reported positive and the total stood at 20,671. In Tirupattur district, 206 new cases were reported on Friday and the total number of positive cases stood at 10,041. In Tiruvannamalai district, 211 new cases were reported, taking the total number of cases to 23,819. Out of this, 21,523 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 1994.