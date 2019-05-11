Puducherry

Vriddhachalam tense as PMK cadre block road over college girl’s murder

On the boil: Locals and PMK cadres staging a road roko at Karuveppalankurichi near Vriddhachalam in Cuddalore district on Friday.

On the boil: Locals and PMK cadres staging a road roko at Karuveppalankurichi near Vriddhachalam in Cuddalore district on Friday.   | Photo Credit: Handout_E_Mail

The teenager was attacked by a man after she spurned his proposal two days ago

Two days after a 19-year-old college student was murdered by a stalker in her house at Karuveppalankurichi, irate relatives of the victim, along with cadres of the PMK led by party president G.K. Mani, on Friday staged a road roko in Vriddhachalam demanding compensation for the victim’s family.

The police said the victim, studying B.A. second year in a private college in Vriddhachalam, returned home on Wednesday evening when Akash, 19, of Peralayur village stabbed her.

The victim, who was alone in the house at the time of the attack, was rushed to the Vriddhachalam General Hospital where she died. The police said Akash followed Thilagavathy to her house on Wednesday and attacked her when she spurned his proposal. He has been arrested.

Relatives of the victim, along with PMK cadre, blocked traffic at the Karuveppalankurichi bus stop demanding compensation of ₹1 crore to the family and a job to a family member. Senior police personnel pacified the protesters following which they withdrew their protest.

