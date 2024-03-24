GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Voter awareness rally held

March 24, 2024 11:39 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Elections Department recently organised a mass rally to raise awareness about ethical voting and quell misinformation, as part of Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) initiative.

About 500 students and NSS volunteers from 30 colleges participated in the rally. They held placards and banners with awareness messages and advocacy of voter participation.

The rally, which started at Kamban Kalaiarangam, ended near Gandhi Statue, Beach Road.

District Election Officer (DEO) A. Kulothungan flagged off the rally that has set a target to achieve cent per cent voting among youth.

As per the final electoral rolls released in January, Puducherry has a total of 27,000 first-time voters.

The DEO, while explaining the mechanisms to report Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations, reiterated that the identity of the persons making complaints would be kept confidential. He also urged voters to avoid using vehicles and, instead, walk to the polling stations.

Assistant Collector Yashwant Meena, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer B. Thillaivel, Assistant Returning Officer M. Adarsh, Puducherry Municipal Commissioner M. Kandasamy, and SVEEP District Coordinator V. Govindasamy participated in the rally.

