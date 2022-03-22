Vote on account to be presented on March 30

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy will present a vote on account in the Assembly on March 30, Speaker R. Selvam said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, the Speaker said the Chief Minister will present the vote on account when the house re-assembles on March 30.

The duration of the session will be decided by the Business Advisory Committee. The house will also take up supplementary demands for grants on the same day, he said.

A full Budget will be presented after a few months. The Lt. Governor will give the customary address when the Assembly is convened again for presenting the Budget.

To a query on the status of the proposal to construct a new Assembly complex, he said a delegation of legislators will soon visit Goa, Karnataka and Telangana to inspect the construction of new Assemblies there.

When the Speaker’s attention was drawn to the criticism against him for attending the meetings of the Bharatiya Janata Party, he said the critics should produce proof of his participation in party meetings.

When pointed out that he was present with a BJP delegation when they called on the Chief Minister to demand exemption of entertainment tax for the movie The Kashmir Files, the Speaker said “I was present at the Chief Minister’s Office for a discussion on convening the Assembly when the BJP delegation called on the Chief Minister. Otherwise I am not attending any party meetings.”

