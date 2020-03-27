Puducherry

Vote on account on Monday

The Legislative Assembly will re-assemble on Monday to introduce a vote on account. The house would re-assemble at 9. 30 a.m., a communication from Assembly Secretary A. Vincent Rayer said on Friday.

A government source said an interim budget seeking expenditure sanction for four months would be presented in the house. The proceedings would be completed in less than 30 minutes, the source said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 27, 2020 11:54:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/vote-on-account-on-monday/article31187552.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY