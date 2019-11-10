Villupuram gets mobile veterinary ambulance

An mobile medical ambulance for animals started service at the Collectorate in Villupuram on Saturday.

Farmers could contact toll-free number ‘1962’ to get treatment for their animals on the doorstep.

The vehicle was flagged off by Collector L. Subramanian in the presence of Maru. Manoharan, Joint Director of Department of Animal Husbandry, here. According to a release, the ambulance services were introduced in 22 districts of Tamil Nadu.

Well equipped

The vehicles cost ₹19 lakh each and would be managed by the Department of Animal Husbandry.

Officials said based on calls, the ambulance would visit farmers’ houses and a veterinarian would treat the animals. The ambulance is equipped with ultrasound scan, oxygen cylinders, intravenous fluids, surgical equipment and animal medication.

The vehicle would be equipped with a hydraulic lift to push animal into the cabin for treatment.

Depending on the severity of the ailment or injury, the animal would be shifted to a district hospital or the Veterinary College and Research Institute.