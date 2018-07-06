Venkaiah proposes extra marks for sports, games

more-in

Stressing the need for involving youth in more physical activity, Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Friday urged the State governments to include sports as part of the curriculum.

The Vice-President was in the city to inaugurate the Centrally sponsored multi-purpose indoor hall at Lawspet.

Mr. Naidu said sports should be made a compulsory subject in educational system. Extra marks should be given to students for encouraging them to participate in sporting events, he added. “Sports and games are an important part of our life. They improve our physical fitness, improve our cognitive abilities and in the case of team games, enhance our social skills,” Mr. Naidu said.

Participating in games would improve the concentration level of an individual, promote the concept of team work and help develop an attitude of stoicism, the Vice-President said.

The government should provide necessary sports infrastructure to encourage participation, he said.

Swimming pool, hostel

He also laid the foundation for a swimming pool at Saradambal Nagar and a 100-bed girls sports hostel at Lawspet. The Vice-President said the projects were fine examples of Centre-State cooperation.

“Fight elections and after that everyone should work in cooperation. We are rivals (political) but not enemies,” the Vice-President said.

He urged the people to cooperate with the government in executing development work. Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi said the Vice -President had expressed his wish to see more youth taking up agriculture.

The government would take steps in that direction, she added. She said Mr. Naidu’s life was an inspiration for all. Recalling Mr. Naidu’s stint in the Ministry of Urban Affairs, she said the territorial administration had benefited during his tenure.

Naidu’s contribution

The Vice-President during his stint in the Ministry had helped the Union Territory in getting the smart city project and funds to build 10,000 houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

A government note said the multi-purpose hall was constructed at a cost of ₹7. 2 crore. It has volleyball, basketball, handball, badminton courts and facility to play table-tennis, karate, taekwondo and other indoor games. The swimming pool would be constructed at cost of ₹ 5 crore and the hostel at ₹11. 85 crore.