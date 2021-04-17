Pondicherry University has postponed all theory and practical exams scheduled from April 19 across affiliated colleges until further notice due to the Covid situation. New dates would be announced later, a University press note said.
Varsity postpones exams
Special Correspondent
PUDUCHERRY,
April 17, 2021 01:52 IST
