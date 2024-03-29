Vaithilingam holds meeting with party functionaries

March 29, 2024 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A day after launching his campaign for the Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency, Congress candidate V. Vaithilingam on Friday restricted to electioneering work with back-to-back meetings with party functionaries at the Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee office.

Mr. Vaithilingam held meetings with party functionaries, majority of them from Kamaraj Nagar constituency. A group of people from Raj Bhavan constituency, led by Vignesh, son of former Member of Parliament P. Kannan met Mr. Vaithilingam at the PCC office and extended support to his candidature. Mr. Vignesh Kannan was earlier associated with the BJP. Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy and CLP leader M. Vaithianathan were present.

Mr. Vaithilingam will resume his campaign on Saturday in Uppalam and other constituencies. The Congress candidate is likely to tour the enclaves of Yanam and Mahe next week. He would be campaigning in the two constituencies from April 2 to 4.