Vaccination coverage crosses 6 lakh mark

Zero deaths reported for the second time in three days

The Union Territory crossed a milestone in combating the pandemic as the beneficiaries of the free COVID-19 vaccination programme crossed the 6 lakh mark on Tuesday even as zero deaths were reported for the second time in three days.

The total number of people vaccinated so far aggregates to 6,08,832, including 37,640 healthcare workers, 22,943 frontline personnel and 4,32,433 members of the public.

While 4,86,868 people have received a single jab, 1,07,865 have completed the two-dose inoculation schedule.

While the cumulative death toll remained at 1,771, the Union Territory added 124 new cases from 5,758 tests in the last 24 hours.

Puducherry accounted for 106 of the new cases, followed by Karaikal (15) and Mahe (3). No new cases were reported in Yanam.

The test positivity rate was 2.15%, case fatality rate 1.49% and recovery rate 97.35%.

With 153 patients posting recovery in the last 24 hours, the active cases in the Union Territory stood at 1,384. Of this, 262 patients were in hospitals and 1,122 in home isolation.

The Union Territory has recorded an aggregate of 1,19,181 cases against 1,16,026 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 13.95 lakh tests administered to date, over 11.91 lakh have returned negative.