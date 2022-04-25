U.T. will soon have a medical university: Rangasamy

‘Steps being taken to fill vacancies in PTU’

The Union Territory will soon have a Medical University, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said on Monday.

“After Pondicherry Engineering College was upgraded to Puducherry Technological University (PTU), it became the first university under the control of the territorial administration. Similarly, the Union Territory will soon have a medical university,” the Chief Minister said, while participating in the first convocation of PTU .

Expressing the government’s strong desire to strengthen PTU, the Chief Minister said steps were being taken to fill the existing vacancies. There are around 90 vacancies, including that of faculty, in the university.

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, in her address, said it was important for students to continuously update their knowledge and skills to face the competitive world.

Home Minister A. Namassivayam said the Centre’s start-up initiative had given tremendous opportunities for engineering graduates to become entrepreneurs. The territorial administration was committed to providing assistance to graduating students, he said.

Vice-Chancellor S. Mohan said 526 graduates and postgraduates were given certificates. The university was in talks with 37 foreign universities for academic collaboration, he added.

Speaker R. Selvam, legislators P.M L Kalyanasundaram, A John Kumar and professor and researcher Krishna R Reddy of University of Illinois were also present.