U.T. to recruit medical staff on contract

Rangasamy meets with top officials

The Puducherry government is planning to recruit medical staff on contract basis to meet the additional manpower requirement in COVID-19 management.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Monday held discussions with Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar and Health Secretary T. Arun at his chamber regarding recruitment of doctors and paramedical staff, a government source told The Hindu.

The recruitment of staff became necessary as the Health Department planned to establish around 200 temporary beds at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute to treat patients infected with SARS CoV-2.

The Chief Minister directed the Chief Secretary to take immediate administrative steps for the recruitment. The Chief Minister had a separate meeting with Finance Secretary Shurbir Singh, the source added.