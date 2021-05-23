U.T. sees marginal dip in daily cases, death rate remains high

Region registers 30 deaths and 1,445 new cases

While the Union Territory registered a marginal dip in daily cases and a rise in the recovery rate in the last 24 hours ending 10 a.m. on Saturday, the death rate continued to be on the higher side. The Union Territory registered 30 COVID-19 deaths and 1,445 new admissions while screening 9,092 people and 2,011 patients getting recovered from the infection.

As per data available with the Health Department, 22 persons succumbed to the virus in Puducherry, while 4 each died in the Karaikal and Yanam regions of the Union Territory.

With 1,445 people diagnosed for the virus, active cases now stood at 17,340. The new cases were diagnosed while testing 9,092 people, according to the data.

The recovery rate in the second wave of the virus had dipped to 77% but in the last two days, it had shown a marginal increase. The rate increased to 79.36% on Friday, and it had further improved to 80.27% on Saturday, data revealed.

The overall tally is 1,325 deaths, 17,340 active cases, a total of 94,612 cases and 75,947 patients treated and discharged.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 38,161 with 588 new cases reported on Saturday.

While a total of 33,680 have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 3,880. The district's death toll is 601.

In Ranipet district, 497 cases were reported positive and the total stood at 30,095. In Tirupattur district, 494 new cases were reported on Saturday and the total number of positive cases stood at 18,455.

In Tiruvannamalai district, 757 new cases were reported, taking the total number of cases to 34,461. Of this, 28,383 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 5,700.