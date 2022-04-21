U.T. returns to zero-COVID status

The Union Territory returned to zero-COVID status following the recovery of the sole patient in home isolation on Thursday. The Union Territory’s tally is 1,962 deaths, one active case, a total of 1,65,777 cases and 1,63,815 recovered patients. Of an estimated 22.32 lakh tests, including 198 in the last 24 hours, conducted so far, over 18.77 lakh returned negative. Meanwhile, 1,930 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has so far administered a total of 16,67,917 vaccines.