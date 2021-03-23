U.T. reports one COVID-19 death

47 fresh cases detected in Puducherry

Puducherry recorded one more death due to COVID-19 in Karaikal while reporting 47 new cases, clocking close to a 10% infection rate in the Union Territory on Monday.

The 65-year-old woman, who died in Karaikal, had diabetes mellitus and hypertension as comorbid conditions. With this, the cumulative toll in Karaikal went up to 72. The toll is 549 in Puducherry, 45 in Yanam and 10 in Mahe.

The new cases, which were confirmed from 519 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, came from Puducherry (43) and two each in Karaikal and Mahe. Yanam did not see any new case.

With 29 patients discharged, the active cases stood at 412. Of this, 200 were in hospitals and 212 in home isolation. The test positivity rate was 9.05%, case fatality rate 1.67% and recovery rate 97.31%.

Of an estimated 6.54 lakh tests conducted by the Health Department to date, over 6.07 lakh returned negative. The total number of persons immunised with the vaccine so far stood at 44,166.

District numbers

Cuddalore district reported 30 fresh cases on Monday, taking the district’s tally to 25,388. While 24,993 persons have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 85.

In Villupuram district, 15 persons tested positive, taking the total number of cases in the district to 15,358. Kallakurichi district reported one positive case, taking the overall count to 10,920.