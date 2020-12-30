U.T. registers two deaths, 42 new COVID-19 cases

Toll touches 633; number of patients tested reaches 4,78,398

The Union Territory registered two COVID-19 deaths and 42 new cases on Tuesday.

A 40-year-old person and a 64 year-old-person succumbed to the virus at the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Research Institute.

Both the patients died due to co-morbidities, a release from the Health Department said.

The death toll has gone up to 633. The region recorded 42 new cases from 3,589 tests conducted. Of the total new admissions, 28 are from Puducherry, 9 from Karaikal, 3 from Mahe and 2 from Yanam.

The active cases now stand at 363. While 158 infected patients are undergoing treatment at various government hospitals, 205 are under home quarantine.

The number of patients tested for the virus has reached 4,78,398. A total of 38,070 people got infected in the Union Territory since the outbreak of the pandemic, data revealed.

15 cases in Cuddalore

The COVID-19 toll in Cuddalore district rose to 283 after one more person succumbed to the virus on Tuesday, while 15 fresh cases took the overall tally to 24,642.

According to a bulletin from the Health Department, an 81-year-old man from Neyveli succumbed at a private hospital in Tiruchi.

With 24,239 persons having been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 91.

In Villupuram district, eight persons tested positive, taking the total to 14,970. Kallakurichi district reported three positive cases, taking the overall count to 10,798.