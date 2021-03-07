Coronavirus | Puducherry registers 1 COVID-19 death, 19 new cases

The Union Territory on Saturday recorded one COVID-19 death and 19 new cases.
A 72-year-old person from Pakkumudiyanpet succumbed to the virus at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research.
The death toll now stood at 670.
Of the total new cases, 13 are from Puducherry region, four from Karaikal and the remaining two from Mahe.
As on Saturday, there were 69 patients at government hospitals and another 104 were under home isolation, data released by the Health Department said.
The new cases were detected after 1,322 persons were screened. So far, as many as 6,37,161 persons were tested for the novel coronavirus in the Union Territory.
The case fatality in Puducherry now stood at 1.68% and recovery rate at 97.88%.
