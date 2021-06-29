U.T. records under 200 cases for second successive day

Puducherry accounts for 146 cases; recovery rate stands at 96.50%

The Union Territory recorded under 200 new COVID-19 cases for the second successive day while three more deaths raised the cumulative toll to 1,748.

Puducherry reported two fatalities and Karaikal one.

The cumulative toll by region stood at Puducherry (1,395), Karaikal (218), Yanam (102) and Mahe (33).

Puducherry reported 146 of the new cases, which were detected from 8,710 tests, followed by Karaikal (25), Yanam (8) and Mahe (17).

The test positivity rate was 2.25% , case fatality rate 1.49% and recovery rate 96.50%.

With 327 patients posting recovery, the active cases aggregated 2,345, with 385 in hospitals and 1,960 in home isolation.

The Union Territory has recorded an aggregate of 1,16,985 cases against 1,12,892 patients recovered.

Of an estimated 12.99 lakh tests administered to date, over 11.16 lakh returned negative.

The total persons vaccinated in the Union Territory stood at 4,86,879 after 48 healthcare workers, six frontline staff and 9,103 members of the public took Covid shots in the last 24 hours.