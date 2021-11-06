U.T. records one death, 20 fresh cases

Active case count stands at 304, toll rises to 1,862

The Union Territory on Saturday recorded one COVID-19 death and 20 new cases.

The lone death was reported from Yanam where a 47-year-old succumbed to the virus while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kakinada.

According to the data released by the Health Department, the death toll in the Union Territory had gone up to 1,862.

In the last 24 hours ending Saturday, 10 a.m., 20 more persons contracted the infection.

The new cases were detected from screening 1,523 persons.

Among those who tested positive for the virus, seven are from Mahe, six from Karaikal, five from Puducherry and two from Yanam, data revealed. There are 304 active COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory.

The test positivity rate in the Union Territory stood at 1.31% while case fatality rate was 1.45%.