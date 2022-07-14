U.T. records a new high as 221 new cases get reported

Active cases cross the 1,000-mark on Thursday

Active cases cross the 1,000-mark on Thursday

Touching a new high in the recent resurgence of COVID-19, the Union Territory recorded 221 fresh cases against 120 recoveries as active cases crossed the 1,000-mark on Thursday. The positivity rate rose above 11%. Puducherry recorded 207 of the new cases, which were detected from 1,938 tests, followed by Karaikal (7) and Yanam (7). No new cases was reported in Mahe. The test positivity rate was 11.40%, case fatality rate 1.17% and recovery rate 98.23%. The overall tally is 1,962 deaths, 1,016 active cases (8 patients in hospital and 1,008 in home isolation), a total of 1,68,274 cases and 1,65,296 recovered patients. Of an estimated 23.15 lakh tests conducted by the Health Department so far, over 19.57 lakh returned negative. Meanwhile, 668 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 17,58,999 vaccine doses.