U.T. records 73 fresh COVID-19 cases

The Union Territory recorded 73 COVID-19 cases and 101 recoveries on Wednesday.

Puducherry logged 47 new cases, which were detected from 1,183 tests, followed by Karaikal (13) and Yanam (3). No new case was reported in Mahe.

The test positivity rate was 6.17%, the case fatality rate 1.13% and the recovery rate 98.66%.

The overall tallies are 1,974 deaths, 368 active cases, a total of 1,74,515 cases and 1,712,173 recoveries. Of the active cases, five patients are in hospital and 363 in home isolation.

Of an estimated 24.07 lakh tests done so far, over 20.40 lakh have returned negative.

Meanwhile, 4,516 people took the vaccine on Wednesday. The Union Territory has administered a total of 22,17,087 vaccine doses till date.


