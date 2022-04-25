U.T. records 1 fresh COVID case
The Union Territory recorded one fresh COVID-19 case on Monday
With this, the number of active cases went up to four, with all patients in home isolation.
The test positivity rate was 4%, the case fatality rate 1.18% and the recovery rate 98.81%.
The tallies are: 1,962 deaths, four active cases, a total of 1,65,780 cases and 1,63,815 patients recovered.
Meanwhile, 108 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has so far administered a total of 16,75,276 vaccine doses.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.