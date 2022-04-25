U.T. records 1 fresh COVID case

The Union Territory recorded one fresh COVID-19 case on Monday

With this, the number of active cases went up to four, with all patients in home isolation.

The test positivity rate was 4%, the case fatality rate 1.18% and the recovery rate 98.81%.

The tallies are: 1,962 deaths, four active cases, a total of 1,65,780 cases and 1,63,815 patients recovered.

Meanwhile, 108 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has so far administered a total of 16,75,276 vaccine doses.