U.T. logs 21 fresh COVID-19 infections

No death was reported, active cases stood at 146

No death due to COVID-19 was reported in the Union Territory even as 21 fresh cases were detected from 2,617 tests on Wednesday.

Puducherry recorded 18 of the fresh cases, followed by three in Mahe. Karaikal and Yanam did not report any new case in the last 24 hours.

With five patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 146. Of this, 31 were in hospital and 115 in home isolation.

The test positivity rate was 0.80%, case fatality rate 1.45% and recovery rate 98.43%.

The cumulative toll remained at 1,880, with Puducherry logging 1,468, Karaikal 251, Yanam 109 and Mahe 52.

The Union Territory has recorded an aggregate of 1,29,366 cases and 1,27,340 recoveries to date. Of an estimated 20.30 lakh tests performed, over 17.19 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 5,632 persons took the COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has so far administered a cumulative total of 13,57,638 vaccine doses.