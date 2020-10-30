Puducherry

U.T. gears up for monsoon

The district administration has geared up to face the northeast monsoon by engaging field workers to carry out fogging operations in all households in municipalities and commune panchayats and also to conduct special medical camps.

According to a release, staff from 35 line departments have been deployed to monitor and prevent accumulation of garbage and ensure its disposal from time to time. They will also prevent stagnation of drainage water.

Collector T. Arun said that field workers from municipalities and commune panchayats were already involved in carrying out fogging operations.

He requested the public to extend their cooperation by disposing of unwanted items and also cooperate with the workers.

The Health Department has been directed to stock adequate quantity of essential and life-saving drugs. The department should also concentrate on preventing spread of vector-borne diseases, the release said.

