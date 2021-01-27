U.T. adds 32 cases to tally

Active cases remain below the 300-mark

Puducherry added 32 COVID-19 cases to its tally while 17 patients recovered and were discharged on Tuesday. No deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in the Union Territory.

The highest number of new cases, which were confirmed from 3,276 tests, were in Mahe (15), followed by Puducherry (12), Karaikal (three) and Yanam (two).

The active cases in the Union Territory remained below the 300-mark at 295 while the total stood at 38,910 cases.

There have been 645 deaths and 37,970 patients have recovered to date. The test positivity rate was 0.97%, case fatality rate 1.66% and recovery rate 97.58%.

The Health Department has so far carried out 5.62 lakh tests, of which 5.1 lakh samples returned negative.

Cuddalore district reported four fresh cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the tally to 24,897. While 24,582 persons have been discharged, the active cases stand at 19.

In Villupuram district, one person tested positive, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 15,165. No fresh case was reported in Kallakurichi district.