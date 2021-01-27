U.T. adds 32 cases to tally

Puducherry added 32 COVID-19 cases to its tally while 17 patients recovered and were discharged on Tuesday. No deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in the Union Territory.
The highest number of new cases, which were confirmed from 3,276 tests, were in Mahe (15), followed by Puducherry (12), Karaikal (three) and Yanam (two).
The active cases in the Union Territory remained below the 300-mark at 295 while the total stood at 38,910 cases.
There have been 645 deaths and 37,970 patients have recovered to date. The test positivity rate was 0.97%, case fatality rate 1.66% and recovery rate 97.58%.
The Health Department has so far carried out 5.62 lakh tests, of which 5.1 lakh samples returned negative.
Cuddalore district reported four fresh cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the tally to 24,897. While 24,582 persons have been discharged, the active cases stand at 19.
In Villupuram district, one person tested positive, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 15,165. No fresh case was reported in Kallakurichi district.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath