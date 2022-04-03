Union Territory remains COVID-free for 4th consecutive day

A staff nurse taking the throat swab of a person for COVID-19 testing at a Primary health centre in Puducherry. File photo | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

The Union Territory continued to be free of COVID-19 for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday.

The cumulative toll remained at 1,962, the total caseload at 1,65,774 and the number of patients recovered at 1,63,812.

The case fatality rate stood at 1.18% and the recovery rate 98.82%.

Of an estimated 22.29 lakh tests conducted so far, over 18.74 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 2,184 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has so far administered a total of 16,46,141 vaccine doses.