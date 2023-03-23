HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two women involved in child sale racket detained under Goondas Act in Cuddalore

The duo had sold a male baby to a woman for ₹3.5 lakh

March 23, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

Two women, who were arrested in connection with a child sale racket at Vadalur in the district last month, were detained under the Goondas Act on Thursday.

A. Meharul Nisha, 67, of Vadalur, and G. Sheela, 37, of Keerapalayam had sold a male baby to a woman for ₹3.5 lakh. On information, the District Child Protection Unit alerted the Vadalur police, who arrested Nisha and Sheela, along with four others, after an investigation.

The two-month-old baby boy was handed over to an adoption agency in Chennai.

On the recommendations of Superintendent of Police R. Rajaram, Collector K. Balasubramanian ordered their detention under the Goondas Act.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.