Two women involved in child sale racket detained under Goondas Act in Cuddalore

March 23, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - CUDDALORE

Two women, who were arrested in connection with a child sale racket at Vadalur in the district last month, were detained under the Goondas Act on Thursday.

A. Meharul Nisha, 67, of Vadalur, and G. Sheela, 37, of Keerapalayam had sold a male baby to a woman for ₹3.5 lakh. On information, the District Child Protection Unit alerted the Vadalur police, who arrested Nisha and Sheela, along with four others, after an investigation.

The two-month-old baby boy was handed over to an adoption agency in Chennai.

On the recommendations of Superintendent of Police R. Rajaram, Collector K. Balasubramanian ordered their detention under the Goondas Act.