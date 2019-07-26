Two university students begin their fast demanding free bus

Two students of the Pondicherry University on Thursday launched an indefinite fast in front of Gate 2 of the campus demanding immediate resumption of free bus service for students and also rollback of the increase in fees for all courses.

Shonima Nelliat, vice-president of the Pondicherry University Students Council, and V. Bharathi, executive member of the council, began their indefinite fast at around 9 a.m.

Students of various departments have extended support to them.

The Students Council has urged the university to resume bus service for students.

“The free bus service meant for students had been stopped.

The university authorities have asked the students to pay ₹4,000 a semester as transportation fees to travel in buses operated by the institution. This amounts to ₹8,000 a year and is highly unacceptable,” said Ms. Nalliat. Terming the recent hike in fees in several departments as unjustified, the council has demanded that the hike be immediately withdrawn. The fees has been increased from 125% to 200% in several disciplines such as MBA and MCA.

Reservation for locals

The protesting students demanded the university to provide 25% reservation in all its postgraduate courses for students belonging to Puducherry. At present, the university provides reservation only in 18 of the 62 PG courses for Puducherry students.

The council has demanded more space in hostels to accommodate students. The infrastructure in the hostels is woefully inadequate and more than four students have to share a room. “The administration should improve the hostel infrastructure and create a student-friendly administrative system. We will continue with the hunger strike till our demands are met,” said Nalliat.