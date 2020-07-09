Two more COVID deaths takes toll to 16 in U.T.

Two more COVID-19 deaths were recorded on Thursday taking the toll in the Union Territory to 16.

A 48-year-old man from Sulthanpet died at Jipmer and a 62-year-old man succumbed to the disease in Karaikal GH.

Meanwhile, all 49 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours and 30 of the 35 discharged were from Puducherry. The positive cases were identified during testing of 772 samples, said Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao.

Of the 565 patients undergoing treatment, 373 were in Puducherry (353 patients at IGMCRI, 111 at Jipmer and 27 in COVID care centres), 32 in Karaikal GH and 20 in Yanam GH and two in Mahe GH.

The COVID-19 tally is 16 deaths, 565 active cases, cumulative total of 1,200 cases and 619 discharged.

So far, 22,743 samples have been tested, of which 21,242 have been negative while results of 253 samples are pending.