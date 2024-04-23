Two history-sheeters murdered in separate incidents in Puducherry

April 23, 2024 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

In separate incidents, two history-sheeters were murdered in Puducherry on Tuesday. Police found the body of Anand, alias Alex, 33, lying near a liquor outlet at Ariankuppam in the wee hours. He was allegedly hit on the head with stones. Previous enmity could be the motive behind the murder as he was involved in crimes related to gang rivalry, police said.

According to the police, another rowdy, Rudresh, 27, was hacked to death by a rival gang during a temple festival, at Periyar Nagar in the town. Teams have been constituted to arrest the culprits involved in both the incidents, police added.