Two held for torching police vehicle in Kallakurichi

Special Correspondent July 27, 2022 00:20 IST

A total of 309 persons have been arrested so far for their involvement in the violence, following the death of the Class XII girl

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted to probe the Kallakurichi riots, on Monday night arrested two persons in connection with the torching of a police bus during the unprecedented violence on the premises of a private school at Kaniyamoor near Chinnasalem at Chinnasalem on July 17. The team arrested Mani alias Manikandan, 26, of Poosapadi village in Salem district, and Nitish alias Vasanthan, 19, of Kallakurichi district, after analysing the viral video of the incident. They were produced before the Judicial Magistrate Court II in Kallakurichi and remanded to 15 days judicial custody. Police sources said search operations were under way and the rioters were being identified using CCTVs, installed on the Salem-Chennai National Highway and at toll plazas. Phone numbers of persons involved in the large-scale violence and rioting were also being analysed by tracing the phone networks in the campus’ vicinity. Meanwhile, police are also ascertaining the identity of people, who had abandoned their two-wheelers on the premises of the school during the riots. A total of 309 persons have been arrested so far for their involvement in the violence.



